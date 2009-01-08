El Cajon Warned About Creepy Series Of Burglaries

East County residents are being warned about a series of home burglaries taking place while the occupants are asleep.

The first burglary was reported on Dec. 17, and the last happened on Christmas Eve, with all of the incidents taking place at homes in the southeast area of El Cajon, according to authorities.

Police say the thief wanders through neighborhoods looking through windows for valuables in plain sight, entering through unlocked doors or windows.

Residents are being urged to lock all doors and windows, and their purses and wallets are put away. If you suspect a burglar has entered your home, call 911.

A description of the burglar was not available. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bob Wining at (619) 441-1590.