Padres, Scott Hairston Agree To $1M Deal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres, Scott Hairston Agree To $1M Deal

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Scott Hairston and the San Diego Padres avoided arbitration, agreeing Thursday to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

Hairston, San Diego's opening-day center fielder in 2008, hit .248 in a career-high 112 games. His 17 home runs and 42 runs scored were career bests. He made 30 starts in left field and 45 in center before missing the last month of the season with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

His older brother, Jerry Hairston Jr., agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract on Wednesday to remain with the Cincinnati Reds.

© 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

