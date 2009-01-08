Armed Man Robs Del Mar Jewelry Store

A manhunt is underway for a man who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint in Del Mar. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Camino Del Mar.

The sheriff's department says a man, wearing a Chargers cap, walked into Janetelli Jewelry and put a gun to the owner's head. The robber then ordered him to take out expensive jewelry from the display cases. Surveillance video shows the robber taking diamond rings and bracelets. Deputies say he told the 75-year-old store owner he was looking for something special for his fiance. Investigators say he took off with as much as $300,000 in merchandise.

The store owner was not hurt, but employees of nearby businesses are concerned for their safety. "I just told my boss I don't feel safe," said Laura Budecki at Georgio's. "I work here by myself at night and I no longer feel safe working here." Budecki said this is the sixth robbery in the shopping area in six months.

Witnesses say they saw the suspect hanging around the area the last few days. Just before the robbery, the suspect drank a Corona beer at the Epazote Oceanview Steakhouse. Detectives were seen dusting that bottle for fingerprints and taking it into evidence.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30's, about six feet tall, with a very athletic build and tanned skin. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.



