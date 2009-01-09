Family Hopeful as Incarcerated Mom Faces Parole Hearing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family Hopeful as Incarcerated Mom Faces Parole Hearing

Family members are crossing their fingers in the hope that a parole board will decide to release a San Diego mom from a Michigan prison.

Susan LeFevre, 54, escaped from prison back in 1976 after serving 14 months of a 10-year drug sentence.

She spent the last 32 years living under the radar as a wife and mother.

LeFevre was caught last April and had her first parole hearing Thursday.

If LeFevre is denied parole this time, her case could be reviewed again in a few months. A decision is expected by March.

Her current release date is in 2013.
