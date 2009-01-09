Search for Suspect in Del Mar Jewelry Store Robbery

Sheriff's detectives are asking the public for help in catching an armed robber.

The suspect left a Del Mar Plaza jewelry store owner in tears after he held a gun to the man's head, threatening to blow it off.

Surveillance video showed the suspect was calm and even had a beer before going into the Janatelli Jewelry Store on Thursday. He entered the store and told the 75-year-old owner he was looking for something special for his fiancé.

The suspect followed the clerk behind the counter, put a gun to his head and told him to lie on the ground.

The robber loaded up on bracelets, diamond rings and other jewelry estimated at $300,000.

Video caught the suspect drinking at the Epazote Oceanview Steakhouse, where detectives found a beer bottle and dusted it for evidence and fingerprints.