Minor Quakes Felt in San Diego Area

Some San Diego residents were shaken by minor earthquakes that were epicentered in the San Bernardino area Thursday evening and Baja California early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the fist hit at 4:43 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.3 and had its epicenter 18 miles southeast of Calexico, Calif., and 103 miles east of Tijuana. The second, which had a magnitude of 3.0, occurred at 4:55 a.m., its epicenter 20 miles southeast of Calexico and 105 miles east of Tijuana.

The two temblors followed a magnitude-4.5 earthquake that hit at 7:49 p.m. Thursday, its epicenter about a mile south of San Bernardino. That quake was followed by one that struck in the same area at 8:47 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.3.

