San Diego Police Officer Attacked by Pit Bull

San Diego Police Officer Attacked by Pit Bull

A San Diego police officer is recovering after being attacked by a pit bull.

The officer was searching a home for drugs around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 40th Street in Mount Hope.

Another officer shot and killed the dog during the attack.

The injured officer suffered puncture wounds to her arm.

