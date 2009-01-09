Missing Man Found Safe In San Marcos

A 20-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child was found in a canyon late this afternoon, a day after going missing from his San Marcos home, authorities said.

Derrick Post, whose mental capacity is that of a child of between 7 and 10, appeared to be uninjured when he was located around 4:45 p.m., said Lt. Sylvester Washington of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

It was not immediately clear where rescuers found Post, who went missing around 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said earlier that Post liked to hike around the San Elijo Hills.

The 20-year-old was described as friendly but someone who scares easily and tends to hide. The search-and-rescue operation included a sheriff's helicopter.

