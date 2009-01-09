Test: Charles Barkley Impaired When Arrested

PHOENIX (AP) -- Test results show former NBA star Charles Barkley was legally drunk when police arrested him Dec. 31 on suspicion of drunken driving in Scottsdale.

The test released Friday by police in Gilbert showed the 45-year-old NBA television commentator had a blood-alcohol level at .149, nearly twice the legal limit of .08 in Arizona.

A Gilbert officer working a regional DUI task force stopped Barkley shortly after he left a popular nightclub at about 1:30 a.m. He failed field sobriety tests but was cooperative.

Barkley was booked and released at a field command post and later issued a statement saying he was disappointed he put himself in that situation.

Barkley's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment Friday.

