Fishermen Reeling In Hundreds Of Humboldt Squid Off The Coast - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fishermen Reeling In Hundreds Of Humboldt Squid Off The Coast

Posted: Updated:
Humboldt squid are taking over San Diego. Local fishermen are reeling in as many as they can catch about 10 miles off the coast. It's unusual to see Humboldt in Southern California waters, but for the last few years, massive amounts of squid have been flourishing right off our shores.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.