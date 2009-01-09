Fishermen Reeling In Hundreds Of Humboldt Squid Off The Coast Posted: Friday, January 9, 2009 3:54 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2009 1:30 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Humboldt squid are taking over San Diego. Local fishermen are reeling in as many as they can catch about 10 miles off the coast. It's unusual to see Humboldt in Southern California waters, but for the last few years, massive amounts of squid have been flourishing right off our shores.