Fans Making The Trek To Pittsburgh To Cheer On The Bolts

Die-hard Charger fans are heading to Pittsburgh today for the showdown with the Steelers. Pittsburgh's had a week off to rest up for the Bolts, but fans traveling to the game are convinced lightning is going to strike twice.