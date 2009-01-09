Ryan O'Neal Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge

Ryan O'Neal has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge.

He entered the plea in a Malibu courtroom Friday morning and was ordered into an 18-month drug diversion program.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says the case will be dismissed if O'Neal successfully completes the program.

The 67-year-old, Oscar-nominated actor was arrested in September along with his son, Redmond, and was later charged with felony methamphetamine possession. Sheriff's deputies had searched the actor's home while doing a check on Redmond O'Neal, who was on probation for a previous drug conviction.

Ryan O'Neal was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for 1970's "Love Story." Redmond, 23, is his son from a relationship with Farrah Fawcett.