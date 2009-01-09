Bonus Video: Humboldt Squid - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Friday, January 9, 2009

Bonus Video: Humboldt Squid

Posted: Updated:
Bonus video of the giant Humboldt squid off the San Diego coast.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.