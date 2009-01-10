Angelina Jolie Thinking About Brief Return to Film - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Angelina Jolie Thinking About Brief Return to Film

Posted: Updated:
Angelina Jolie, who has been lying low since the birth of her 5-month-old twins, is thinking about a brief return to film, but very brief.

The "Changeling" star and mother of six - twins Vivienne and Knox were born last July - says she'll be in front of the camera early this year. The 33-year-old actress didn't say what projects she may be working on.

"I have had a year off, and I may work for a few months," Jolie says. "But if I do, I'm probably going to take another year and a half or two. I'm going to work a lot less."

Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt attended the 14th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on Thursday night.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.