Family Relieved at Return of Missing San Marcos Man

Authorities said a 20-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child was found on rugged terrain by Lake San Marcos Dam late Friday afternoon, a day after going missing from his San Marcos home.

Derrick Post, whose mental capacity is that of a child between 7 and 10 years old, was unhurt but probably dehydrated, said Sgt. Don Parker of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Post was taken to Pomerado Hospital.

A sheriff's helicopter crew spotted Post around 4:45 p.m., just east of the southern tip of Lake San Marcos, Parker said. The helicopter landed nearby and volunteers hiked over to Post and carried him back in a stretcher.

According to Parker, Post didn't talk much but clung onto the arm of a search and rescue volunteer who helped carry him out.

Post was described as friendly but someone who scares easily and tends to hide.

After Post was rescued, workers spotted another person nearby whose leg was broken. That person was unrelated to the search, but also was rescued, said Parker, who could not immediately provide any more details about the other person rescued.

