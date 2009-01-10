Fire Rips Through Clairemont Apartment Building - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire Rips Through Clairemont Apartment Building

Several people are looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment complex in Clairemont.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Mesa College Drive.

Nearby apartments were evacuated as firefighters put out the flames.

Police had to detain one person for his safety after he tried to enter the burning building to check on his pets.

