Governor Orders State Offices Closed on Alternating Fridays

California's budget crisis is about to affect when you can get your driver's license or car registration.

Beginning Feb. 6, the Department of Motor Vehicles and most other state offices will be closed on the first and third Fridays of each month.

Critical services such as hospitals, prisons, universities and courts are exempt.

According to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the mandatory unpaid days off will save the state $1.3 billion through 2010.

Labor unions are still challenging his order in court.

