Deadly Toxin May Be Causing Pelicans' Illness, Death - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deadly Toxin May Be Causing Pelicans' Illness, Death

Initial tests show that a rash of sick or dead California brown pelicans found along the west coast may be related to a deadly toxin.

Tests on some of the sick birds uncovered the potentially deadly neurotoxin domoic acid, which occurs naturally in the wild.

Despite the find, the International Bird Rescue Research Center said it cannot say for sure if this is the main cause of the pelicans' illness.

