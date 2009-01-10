Business Group Proposes Airport South of San Diego Bay - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Business Group Proposes Airport South of San Diego Bay

A business group is hoping its unusual plan for a new airport in the shallow waters of San Diego will take off.

The Airport Trust is suggesting a man-made island south of San Diego Bay and the Coronado Bridge between National City and Chula Vista.

It says the multi-level airport with three runways can accommodate up to 75 million passengers each year.

San Diego' airport authority said the Federal Aviation Administration would not sign off on the plan because of wind conditions in the area.

