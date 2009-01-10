Grandma Got Run Over By a Deer--Really! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Grandma Got Run Over By a Deer--Really!

Posted: Updated:
It wasn't funny at the time, but an Iowa grandmother can now say she really got run over by a deer.

Ruby Heinen, 83, was shoveling snow off her driveway when the deer came charging out of her backyard.

The run-in left Ruby with a bruised nose, cracked ribs and a pierced lip. She is recovering well two weeks later.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.