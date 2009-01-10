Gunman Sought After Fatal Bar Fight

San Diego police are looking for a gunman who killed a man after a bar fight on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. Saturday to a bar fight reportedly involving a dozen people at O'Connells on 1310 Morena Blvd., San Diego Police Lt. Kevin Rooney said. The bar, a live music venue, is just north of Old Town and east of Mission Bay Park.

Santee resident Christopher Joe Hawthorne, 25, died a block away from the bar at the corner of Savannah Street and Morena Boulevard. Paramedics on the scene attempted lifesaving measures, but the Hawthorne was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m.

Police say the fight began with a verbal argument in the bar parking lot involving the victim and another man.

It escalated into a fistfight and, at some point, the shooter, who was not the original man who got into a fight with the victim, pulled out a handgun and chased the victim down the street and shot him, Rooney said.

Detectives do not believe the incident was gang related. Rooney said the victim and the shooter were most likely strangers.

The detective said they know "some of the words" that started the verbal argument but are not ready to disclose it at this time.

A number of people involved in the fight are being interviewed and may face possible unrelated charges, Rooney said.

The suspect is described as a Latino male in his early 20s. He is 5 feet 7 inches and 160 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was last seen running westbound on Savannah Street.

Police asked anyone with information about the murder to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293.

