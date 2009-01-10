Metrolink Implements Safety Measures After Deadly Train Crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Metrolink Implements Safety Measures After Deadly Train Crash

Metrolink says it's begun implementing safety improvements after a deadly train collision near Los Angeles last year.

The agency has already added more inspectors to make sure engineers are following new rules against cell phone use.

Metrolink also plans to install a system that can override an engineer and slow down a train in case of emergency.

Twenty-five people were killed in September 2008 when a commuter train collided head-on with a freight train.
