Black Eyed Peas Singer Fergie and Josh Duhamel Wed

The Duchess is a bride. Her manager says Fergie and Josh Duhamel have been married.

Manager William Derella said by e-mail that the the 33-year-old "Fergalicious" singer-actress, whose real name is Stacy Ferguson, and the 36-year-old "Transformers" actor were married Saturday at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu.

The pair had been dating since 2004 and were engaged in 2007.