At Least Six Injured in Head-On Crash in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

At Least Six Injured in Head-On Crash in El Cajon

Posted: Updated:
A head-on crash in El Cajon sent at least six people to local hospitals Saturday night.

Two of those victims are in critical condition.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday along Willow Glen Drive near Steel Canyon Road.

According to the San Miguel Fire District, at least one of those injured had to be extricated from one of the cars.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.