Helicopter Lifts Teen to Safety After Fall in Ravine

A teenage rock climber had to be rescued by helicopter in the East County Saturday afternoon after suffering a 30-foot fall.

San Miguel fire officials said the 17-year-old was rappelling with some friends when he fell and became trapped in a ravine.

A fire crew was sent in to stabilize the boy.

A sheriff's helicopter was called in to hoist him out of the area.

The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries to his arms and head.

