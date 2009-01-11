San Diegans March to Repeal Federal Same-Sex Marriage Ban - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans March to Repeal Federal Same-Sex Marriage Ban

Hundreds of San Diegans rallied and marched through downtown Saturday in support of marriage equality.

The event, however, was not about Proposition 8. It was part of a national movement to defeat the Defense of Marriage Act, which is the federal ban on same-sex marriage.

Participants said they were there to encourage President-Elect Obama to make good on his promise to repeal the act.

