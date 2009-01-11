New Stephen Birch Healthcare Center Opens to Public - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Stephen Birch Healthcare Center Opens to Public

The first new hospital to built in San Diego in more than 15 years opened its doors Saturday.

The Stephen Birch Healthcare Center in Kearny Mesa is seven stories tall and 315,000 square feet.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the facility last Thursday.

The hospital features more than 300 private patient rooms, each with a bathroom and flat-screen television.

