Driver Arrested for DUI After Causing Head-On Crash in El Cajon

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the driver of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and smashed head-on into another car, causing five injuries, was arrested for alleged drunken driving.

The crash took place around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Willow Glen Drive east of Steele Canyon Road, the dispatcher said.

She said the driver of a small white sedan was heading eastbound on Willow Glen Drive with no headlights illuminated and barely missed three other vehicles before colliding with a Volkswagen Beetle.

Three people, including both drivers, temporarily lost consciousness, the dispatcher said.

A dispatcher with the Heartland Fire dispatching agency said that those three and two others were taken to hospitals.
