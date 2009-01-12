Firefighter Injured in Fatal Lakeside House Fire

One person was found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Winter Gardens neighborhood of Lakeside. Witnesses spotted the flames around 10:15 pm Sunday night at the home on the 4500 block of Sunset Knolls Road.

A firefighter was hurt while battling the blaze, and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, said Division Chief Gregory Schreiner of the Lakeside Fire Department.

25 firefighters from 3 agencies put out the flames in a matter of minutes. They found the body of the victim inside during a post-fire search.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb-Arson Unit is now investigating the blaze. Damage is estimated at $250,000. No information on the cause was immediately available.