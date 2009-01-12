Victim of Morena Bar Shooting Identified

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was fatally shot outside a Morena district bar over the weekend.

Christopher Jo Hawthorne, 25, of Santee, died about 20 minutes after being shot at 12:50 a.m. outside O'Connell's bar at 1310 Morena Boulevard.

Hawthorne got into a fight with a man outside the bar, then was shot by another man, said San Diego police Lt. Kevin Rooney.

Hawthorne was found about a block from the bar, and pronounced dead at

1:10 a.m., Rooney said.

Hawthorne got into an argument in the bar parking lot that turned into a fistfight. The shooter, who was not the one fighting with the victim, pulled out a handgun and chased Hawthorne down the street and shot him, Rooney said.

Detectives do not believe the incident was gang-related. Rooney said the victim and the shooter were most likely strangers.

Rooney said authorities know "some of the words" that started the verbal argument, but are not ready to disclose them.

The suspect was described as a Latino in his early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches and 160 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and running westbound on Savannah Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or the SDPD homicide unit at (619) 531-2293.

