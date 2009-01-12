Suspected Child Molester in Court Monday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected Child Molester in Court Monday

Posted: Updated:
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday for a Spring Valley man charged with 33 counts of lewd and lascivious acts involving children.

Gary Whiteside, 64, is charged with molesting nine girls who he recruited to pose at his El Cajon studio.

Whiteside pleaded not guilty in August 2008.

The FBI said it identified five victims ranging in age from 11 to 15 years old.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.