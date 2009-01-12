Vista Man to Be Sentenced for Beating, Molesting Relatives

Sentencing is scheduled Monday in El Cajon for a Vista man who beat, raped and molested two female relatives over a period of several years when they lived with him in various homes in San Diego County.

Peter Allen Battaglia, 54, pleaded guilty last Oct. 29 to felony charges of committing a forcible lewd act on a child, forcible rape of a child and forcible rape by foreign object and agreed to be sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A woman now in her mid-20s testified last year that Battaglia repeatedly molested, beat and raped her for a period of several years beginning when she was 13. She said the defendant would hold a knife to her throat or sometimes hold a pillow over her face so he didn't have to see her crying.

Another woman, now in her late 20s, told sheriff's deputies that Battaglia molested her over a period of several years, also beginning when she was about 13.

Authorities said the sexual assaults happened at homes the victims shared with the defendant in Vista, Santee and Mira Mesa.

