Gas Prices Higher, But Still Lower than Last Year

Gas prices in San Diego are inching closer to the $2-a-gallon mark once again.

Currently, the average price across the county for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.99, up from $1.72 a month ago.

That is still less than the average price one year ago, $3.32 per gallon.

