List of Winners of The Golden Globe Awards - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

List of Winners of The Golden Globe Awards

Posted: Updated:

Complete list of winners at the Golden Globes held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURES:

  • Picture, Drama: "Slumdog Millionaire."
  • Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."
  • Actor, Drama: Mickey Rourke, "The Wrestler."
  • Actress, Drama: Kate Winslet, "Revolutionary Road."
  • Director: Danny Boyle, "Slumdog Millionaire."
  • Actor, Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, "In Bruges."
  • Actress, Musical or Comedy: Sally Hawkins, "Happy-Go-Lucky."
  • Supporting Actor: Heath Ledger, "The Dark Knight."
  • Supporting Actress: Kate Winslet, "The Reader."
  • Foreign Language Film: "Waltz With Bashir."
  • Animated Film: "WALL-E."
  • Screenplay: Simon Beaufoy, "Slumdog Millionaire."
  • Original Score: A.R. Rahman, "Slumdog Millionaire."
  • Original Song: "The Wrestler" (performed and written by Bruce Springsteen), "The Wrestler."

TELEVISION:

  • Series, Drama: "Mad Men."
  • Actor, Drama: Gabriel Byrne, "In Treatment."
  • Actress, Drama: Anna Paquin, "True Blood."
  • Series, Musical or Comedy: "30 Rock."
  • Actor, Musical or Comedy: Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock."
  • Actress, Musical or Comedy: Tina Fey, "30 Rock."
  • Miniseries or Movie: "John Adams."
  • Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Laura Linney, "John Adams."
  • Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Paul Giammatti, "John Adams."
  • Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Laura Dern, "Recount."
  • Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Tom Wilkinson, "John Adams."

___

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Steven Spielberg.

(This version CORRECTS spelling to 'Cristina,' not 'Christina'.)

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:19:10 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.