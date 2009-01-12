Florida's Tebow Has Shoulder Surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida quarterback Tim Tebow had surgery on his right shoulder Monday and was expected to be ready for spring practice in April.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner had surgery at Shands Florida Surgical Center to remove a bone spur and hopefully reduce chronic inflammation.

Tebow announced Sunday that he will return for his senior season.

He injured his non-throwing shoulder against Kentucky in October 2007 and re-aggravated it earlier this season. He had painkilling injections before each of the final six games last season. It was unclear whether he received shots this season.

"The surgery went well," team physician Dr. Pete Indelicato said in a statement. "He should be able to begin throwing in the next three to four weeks and a full recovery is expected."

Tebow threw 32 touchdown passes in 2007, ran for 23 more scores and became the first sophomore to win the Heisman. He did less this season, but accomplished more by leading the Gators to their second national title in three years.

Tebow completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,746 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also led the team in rushing for the second straight year, gaining 673 yards and scoring 12 times.

He earned the offensive MVP award in the Bowl Championship Series title game against Oklahoma. Tebow was 18-of-30 passing for 231 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 24-14 victory. He also ran for 109 yards, most of it in the second half.

Florida coach Urban Meyer said Sunday that receiver Louis Murphy and guard Carl Johnson also were going to have knee surgery.

