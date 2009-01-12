Bolts Back In San Diego, Looking Ahead To Next Season - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bolts Back In San Diego, Looking Ahead To Next Season

Posted: Updated:

For the third year in a row, the Chargers playoff run to the Super Bowl came up short. The Chargers rode a hot streak into the playoffs after starting the season 4-8. They beat the Colts at home in the first round, only to be cooled off in snowy Pittsburgh. Fans are already looking forward to next year.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.