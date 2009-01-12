Protestors Stage Budget Cut Rally At Governor's Local Office - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Protestors Stage Budget Cut Rally At Governor's Local Office

Posted: Updated:

Dozens of protestors are rallying outside Governor Schwarzenegger's San Diego office to let him know they're furious about proposed budget cuts. The group says the governor's putting the burden of the state's financial crisis on the shoulders of low-income Californians.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.