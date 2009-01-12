Rumors Swirling That The Chargers Might Trade L.T.

While Chargers fans try to get over a disappointing loss to the Steelers, the Chargers brass is now looking ahead to next season. But the big question on the minds of many is what's next for star running back LaDainian Tomlinson. He's under contract for another four years, but will he be a Charger next season?

Tomlinson says he's heard the rumors that the Chargers may trade him, allowing them to keep the cheaper Darren Sproles and get some younger players and draft picks to build a stronger future. Tomlinson still has 4 years left on his contract, and says management has not told him anything.

"As far as I'm concerned, I haven't had any indications. I'm still under contract and until told otherwise, I'll prepare to play football here," he said.

The Chargers have a lot of questions to answer this off season - questions that right now they're not ready to address publicly.

"Anything in terms of where we're headed and out team, I think those questions would be answered at another time," head coach Norv Turner said.

As for what went wrong Sunday, the Chargers admit a punt return for a touchdown was a shock that led to a series of mental mistakes that combined with some bad luck, was just too much to overcome - a tough way to end a year, and why for some guys next season can't start soon enough.

"There's only one team happy at the end of the year and 31 that are trying to rebuild, and for us - how do we get there. And we're one of those 31 teams," quarterback Philip Rivers said.

It's tough for the players, and for the fans, who waited outside until after 1 a.m. Monday at Chargers Park to welcome the players home after Sunday's heartbreaking loss in Pittsburgh. It was a move that was appreciated.

"Losing is hard enough. Losing a divisional game makes you not want to go outdoors, so having support from the community makes you feel like it's OK," Tomlinson said.



