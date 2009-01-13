Senate committee takes up Clinton nomination

Associated Press - January 13, 2009 3:13 AM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Senate panel today considers Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton's nomination to be secretary of state.

Republicans aren't expected to offer much resistance. They say Clinton's worked well with them during her eight years in the Senate.

But she can expect some tough questions from some Republicans on the Foreign Relations Committee. They'll ask whether the charitable and business dealings of former President Bill Clinton might pose a conflict of interest. His charitable foundation has accepted millions of dollars from foreign governments.

In all, there are five confirmation hearings scheduled today for prospective Cabinet members in the new administration.

