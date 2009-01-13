Heath Ledger's Award was 'Bittersweet' for Father

Australian actor Heath Ledger's father said his late son's win for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes was bittersweet.

The actor, who died from an accidental prescription drug overdose last year, won the award for his diabolical turn as the Joker in the Batman blockbuster "The Dark Knight."

"We didn't know whether he would win or not - you can't take anything for granted," Kim Ledger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio Monday following the awards ceremony. "And the mere fact that everybody stood for him and give him a standing ovation, I mean that really hit us in the heart, you know? I just really wish our boy was here to see that."

Kim Ledger, who lives in Perth in Western Australia state, said the award was a celebration of his son's "dedication, his creativity, his talent and his hard work."

His mother, Sally Bell, told People Magazine that the award will be given to Heath's 3-year-old daughter Matilda, whose mother is actress Michelle Williams.