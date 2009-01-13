Pacific Beach Man Accused of Murder in Court Tuesday

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for Ian Swazo, a Pacific Beach man accused of a shocking murder.

Police said he stabbed his roommate and former co-worker, Ocie Raines, to death, then tried to kill himself by throwing himself into traffic.

Swazo's father said his son was mentally ill.

Swazo reportedly lost his job because he drank too much.

He is facing 25 years to life if convicted.

