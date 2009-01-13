Zero Tolerance for Gangs After Conviction in Officer's Murder

Prosecutors said the conviction of a gang member in the murder of an Oceanside police officer should send a message of zero tolerance to other gang members.

Penifoti Taeotui, 18, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting death of Oceanside Police Officer Dan Bessant in 2006.

Another gang member is accused of firing the fatal shot. He is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Taeotui's lawyer said he will appeal the conviction.

