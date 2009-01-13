Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Remains Free on Bail - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Remains Free on Bail

Posted: Updated:
A Carlsbad man remains free on bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 5 that killed a pregnant mother.

John Sudac, 27, is facing many charges including gross vehicular manslaughter.

He allegedly ran off on foot from the accident scene and turned himself in to police later that night. But it was what he did in the interim that prosecutors are building their case around.

According to prosecutors, Sudac shredded a ticket to the Chargers playoff game from earlier in the day and erased voice mail and his cell phone log.

Sudac faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

