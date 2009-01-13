San Diegans Get Out and Enjoy 80-Degree Weather - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans Get Out and Enjoy 80-Degree Weather

With temperatures reaching 80 degrees at the beach, it felt more like the middle of summer, not winter, throughout San Diego County.

Locals and business owners enjoyed the warm weather. It was a great day for shops near the beach and even ice cream vendors reported heavier business than is usual for January.

Away from the beach, many San Diegans also enjoyed the zoo and Sea World.

