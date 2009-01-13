'Happy Hour' Setting Trend for Dining in Tough Economic Times

Just about every business is feeling the pinch from these hard economic times. Now, some bars and restaurants are taking hints from "happy hour."

The idea is growing, as people turn to drink specials and free food in place of dinner. But the growing trend may end up costing restaurants money.

Employees said it's not exactly what they had in mind, but it may be a sign of the times.

Some restaurants are offering non-traditional happy hours to lure in customers, while others are offering menus that serve a smaller meal portion for under $5.

