Piven Calls His Abrupt B'way Departure 'Humbling'

Jeremy Piven says his decision to abruptly leave the Broadway revival of "Speed-the-Plow" in mid-run because of mercury poisoning was "a completely humbling experience."

Speaking publicly Sunday for the first time about the incident, Piven told former football star Tiki Barber during NBC's Golden Globes red-carpet show: "I don't know if they've ever taken you out of a game or if you've had to kind of stop a season short, but that's basically what the doctors did to me. I could have gone against doctors orders. I didn't. I'm just grateful to be here to be honest with you."

Piven departed the critically praised production of David Mamet's comedy in December, less than two months after the show opened in New York.