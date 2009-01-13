`Idol' Returns With The Good, The Bad, The Bikini - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

`Idol' Returns With The Good, The Bad, The Bikini

Posted: Updated:

The flat notes, the sweet surprises, the pleas of the rejected are all intact as "American Idol" returns for its eighth season of first-class karaoke.

A new twist is the bikini-clad contestant who splits the judges straight down the gender line in the debut episode.

Fox previewed the show Monday night for TV critics who simply couldn't wait 24 hours to see it air. The rest of America can judge for itself from 8-10 p.m. Tuesday.

The episode opens with auditions taped in Phoenix and features newcomer Kara DioGuardi, who joins Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson on the judging panel.

DioGuardi immediately distinguished herself by throwing down with the willowy woman in the very orange, very small bikini. DioGuardi, a songwriter-producer who also knows how to belt a tune, sang a few bars to show the contestant how it should have been done.

"Honestly, you don't have the chops to sing that song, sweetie," DioGuardi told her.

"But your demonstration wasn't any better," the woman snapped back.

Not diplomatic, Abdul cautioned, jumping into the fray.

But the male judges were definitely impressed.

"Beautiful," Cowell pronounced after hearing just a few bars.

From Jackson: "I think you have a have a lot of potential. I'm going to say yes."

That bikini is going to Hollywood and the next round of auditions.

Not so lucky was the extremely nervous man who was sweating as if he knew the executioner's ax hovered.

"You look like you're in pain or something," Cowell told him.

The British music producer was his usual amusing, acidic self. Jackson appeared loose and eager for another season, chair-dancing to the rhythm of more than one bad singer.

Definitely no, Jackson told one contestant, then added gleefully, "Man, that was wild!"

A pink cowboy-hatted teenager pleaded for another shot.

"Please, I'm shaking in my boots here," she pleaded, charmingly.

Boots, it turns out, are not as persuasive as a bathing suit.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:19:10 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.