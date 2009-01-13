`Class,' `Bashir' Make Oscars' Foreign Short list

The top Cannes Film Festival prize winner and a key Golden Globe honoree are among contenders for the foreign-language prize at the Academy Awards.

French director Laurent Cantet's "The Class" and Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman's "Waltz With Bashir" are on the academy's short list of nine films that have advanced from a field of 65 eligible titles.

"The Class" is the Golden Palm winner at last May's Cannes festival, while "Waltz With Bashir" is the foreign-language recipient at last weekend's Globes.

Rounding out Tuesday's short list are Austria's "Revanche," Canada's "The Necessities of Life," Germany's "The Baader Meinhof Complex," Japan's "Departures," Mexico's "Tear This Heart Out," Sweden's "Everlasting Moments" and Turkey's "3 Monkeys."

Academy committees will narrow the field to five finalists when nominations come out Jan. 22.