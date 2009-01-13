Publicist: Hargitay Has Partially Collapsed Lung

A representative for Mariska Hargitay says the actress has a partially collapsed lung, but will appear on all of this season's episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Hargitay's spokesman, Gary Mantoosh, declined further comment.

Representatives for the NBC police drama said a statement would be released later Tuesday.

Hargitay, 44, won an Emmy last year for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on the show.