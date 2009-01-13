Moments with Baxter is a collection of touching, true stories about the poignant connection between Baxter, an 18-year-old therapy dog, and the hospice patients and their families to whom he brings comfort and love. During the last four years, Baxter has helped hundreds of patients ease out of their lives with dignity and peace. His uncanny intuition and almost human responsiveness demonstrates the unique and inextricable bond between human and dog.

Baxter will have a meet and greet book signing at the Carmel Mt. Ranch from 2-4pm on Sunday, January 18th.